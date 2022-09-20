Bunbury Mail

Bunbury Primary School makes finals in WA Education Awards 2022

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 20 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 10:23pm
Bunbury Primary School Principal Shane Doherty (centre) with Deputy Principals Franca Dillon (left) and Adriana Palermo (right) and students. Picture supplied

Bunbury Primary School has been named a finalist in the WA Education Awards 2022 and principal Shane Doherty said the staff are to thank.

Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

