Bunbury Primary School has been named a finalist in the WA Education Awards 2022 and principal Shane Doherty said the staff are to thank.
The school is a finalist in the Excellence in Teaching and Learning (Primary) category, up against Harrisdale Primary School, Narembeen District High School and Wananami Remote Community School.
Winners will be announced at an awards night November 18 across three categories, and each winning school will receive $10,000 to go towards a school project or initiative.
"Our school has been noted for quality, evidence-based programs and the commitment of our teaching staff. They maintain fidelity with these programs, which is reflected in the achievements of the students," Mr Doherty said.
"It is all well and good to have good teaching and learning programs, but without the commitment of all staff and the support of the administration it would count for nought. This nomination is a team achievement and I acknowledge all the staff for their work and our school community for the trust they place in us."
Mr Doherty said what set Bunbury Primary apart from other schools was the facility's "commitment to focus on the whole child".
"Academic, social and emotional learning is key to the service we provide our students and our community," Mr Doherty said.
The school is no stranger to awards, having won two categories at the 2022 Australian Education Awards in August.
Mr Doherty said consistency in leadership, quality teachers, committed support staff and a supportive community allowed the school to build upon its programs.
"This is a testament to the work put in to support the students by the entire school staff; a staff not prepared to rest on its laurels but to continue to strive to achieve better outcomes for the students," he said.
"I am most proud of the way the staff are committed to improving outcomes, the way they support each other and the team I get to work with every day."
The WA Education Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in Western Australian public schools.
Fifty-nine schools were nominated for the 2022 awards across categories that honour collective leadership, and excellence in teaching and learning in primary and secondary schools.
Acting Education and Training Minister Rita Saffioti said the awards highlighted the "incredible work" being done in WA's public schools to help students reach and fulfill their potential.
"Congratulations to all of the finalists on being recognised for their outstanding leadership, and teaching and learning initiatives," Ms Saffioti said.
"It's important to recognise the collective impact that a whole school has on the growth and achievement of its students and I thank all of the finalists for their contribution to this."
