Bunbury Mail

Waterskiing to be banned, vessels limited at Wellington Dam

Updated September 21 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:18am
Waterskiing will be banned at Wellington Dam from October 11 and signage will be updated. Picture: Russell Ord

Waterskiing will be banned and access to low-powered vessels will be limited at Wellington Dam after local support for the changes.

