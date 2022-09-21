Waterskiing to be banned, vessels limited at Wellington Dam

Waterskiing will be banned and access to low-powered vessels will be limited at Wellington Dam after local support for the changes.
The Department of Transport (DoT) will make the changes from October 11, following a review of the aquatic activities in the South West's largest dam.
In November, DoT proposed the removal of the waterski area and limiting access to electric powered, sale and paddle craft at the South West waterway as part of the Wellington Dam Aquatic Use Review (AUR).
DoT Manager of Navigational Safety, Mark Briant, said the review included community consultation, discussions with key local stakeholders and availability of dedicated areas such as Lake Kepwari.
Nearly 800 people completed an online survey seeking feedback on the proposals, with 50 per cent of respondents supporting the change, and a "high proportion" of these from the local area, according to the DoT.
Mr Briant said the survey results would be considered when finalising the aquatic use plan for the safe, equitable and sustainable use of the waterway.
"Following further discussions with the Shire of Collie and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA), the stakeholders who initially sought the changes, there will be a six-horsepower limit on vessels accessing the dam," Mr Briant said.
"This outcome supports the strong desire of the key local managing authorities to preserve the dam's natural amenity with only passive activities and will also allow development of potential, future water-based tourism activities.
"With the gazettal of Lake Kepwari for water skiing in mid-2020 and continued additional availability of areas nearby for water skiing it was determined there is adequate availability for enthusiasts."
Updated signage will be installed to alert the community and the Wellington Dam Boating Guide has been updated to reflect the changes.
