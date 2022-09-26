St Michael's Catholic Primary Brunswick hosted a fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month - which occurs for the month of September - and to support one of their own beloved pupils who has tackled brain cancer since 2020.
Six-year-old Danika Pitts, who is in Year 1, was diagnosed with grade-three brain cancer when she was in kindergarten and has had two surgeries, both 10 hours long.
Her mum, Natasha Pitts, said Danika's brain cancer "behaved in a way [the doctors] didn't expect after her first surgery" in September 2020, and Danika had to go into surgery a second time in November 2020.
"We relocated to Perth for a few months and we lived at Ronald McDonald House," Ms Pitts said.
"Danika started an oral targetted therapy in December 2020 and she's still on that now.
"She takes the drug every morning and night, and it has kept her tumour stable for the time being which is awesome."
Ms Pitts wants to spread awareness about children with cancer and the fact that treatments are different for children compared with adults.
"We want people to recognise that adult medicines treat adult cancer and it's very different to childhood cancer and the medicines they are treated with, so research is vital and September is the month to push that fact," Ms Pitts said.
Danika's small school of 80 children wore gold and yellow and made gold cold donations, raising $266 for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which goes to The Kids' Cancer Project.
We want people to recognise that adult medicines treat adult cancer and it's very different to childhood cancer and the medicines they are treated with.- Natasha Pitts
Ms Pitts said the school community had helped her family through "a really difficult time" in their lives.
"Danika was diagnosed a short time after starting kindy and her whole journey has been at the school. The whole vibe of the community has got us through - they've been supportive the whole way," she said.
Ms Pitts encouraged the community to donate to charities that are conducting important research and helping children with cancer, including The Kids' Cancer Project, Pirate Ship Foundation, and Telethon which is coming up in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.