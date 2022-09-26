Bunbury Mail

St Michael's Catholic Primary Brunswick fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:15am
St Michael's Catholic Primary Brunswick Students L-R Matilda Pitts, 11, Briah Gellweiler, 5, Danika Pitts, 6, Kaley Gellweiler, 8, and Georgia Pitts, 9, go gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Picture by Jon Gellweiler

St Michael's Catholic Primary Brunswick hosted a fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month - which occurs for the month of September - and to support one of their own beloved pupils who has tackled brain cancer since 2020.

