The Big Bike Film Night is pedalling into Bunbury and Busselton with a screening at the Grand Cinemas
Described as 'a feast of short films devoted to the bicycle and all who ride', The Big Bike Film Night is an annual event that presents an array of international movies specifically selected by Brett Cotter, self-proclaimed 'film pedlar' and curator from New Zealand.
"Each year I set out with just one goal: to find the best cycling short films from around the world for our audiences that celebrate the fun, the adventure, and the inspiration that cycling enables," Mr Cotter said.
"These films speak to us about determination, passion, overcoming challenges, and at its heart offers quirky, uplifting, adventurous, inspiring stories."
Out of the 13 films on offer, one stands out in particular, titled 'The Freedom Seat'.
It's the story of cyclist and humanitarian Naresh Kumar's 8646km journey from India to Germany, cycling on a tandem bicycle, informing those he meets along the way about modern day slavery and trafficking.
"Over the last eight years, we've shared an untold numbers of remarkable cycling films and 'The Freedom Seat' is an incomparable expedition combining adventure and humanity," Mr Cotter said.
The film documents Kumar's daily struggles with weather, language, and his own physical well-being.
However, with the goal to promote a world without slavery, he perseveres.
"The power of storytelling is again at the forefront of what The Big Bike Film Night offers, and our eighth collection has something for everyone," Mr Cotter said.
The Big Bike Film Night screens at the Grand Cinemas Bunbury on Monday October 17 at 6pm, and in Busselton at Orana Cinemas on Tuesday October 18 at 6:15pm
For more information and to buy tickets visit www.bigbikefilmnight.nz .
