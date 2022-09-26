A new 30-bed modular ward is being constructed at Bunbury Regional Hospital, which will boost capacity and cater for demand at the site.
Bunbury is Western Australia's largest and busiest regional hospital, and the new modular facility will be designed to take low-acuity patients.
The modular Bunbury facility will include 10 single bedrooms, 10 double bedrooms, ensuites, a patient lounge, staff offices and reception facilities.
Approximately 60 full-time health professionals will be employed to run the new ward, including nurses, allied health professionals and doctors.
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said Bunbury Regional Hospital's capacity was being expanded in a way that was "innovative and quick" to cater for demand.
"The Bunbury modular ward is one of four that have undergone construction using fast-tracked approval processes and offsite construction," Ms Sanderson said.
"This investment is on top of the more than $200 million to transform Bunbury Regional Hospital to meet the needs of South-West communities."
The modular ward has been strategically positioned near existing infrastructure to help manage patient flow. The beds form part of the 530 new hospital beds to open by October this year.
Member for Bunbury Don Punch said the new ward was a win, not just for people of Bunbury, but for the entire South-West region that uses the hospital.
"Bunbury being chosen as a location for a modular ward means our growing community can benefit from additional beds now while the broader redevelopment of the hospital is ongoing," Mr Punch said.
