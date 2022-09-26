Bunbury Mail

Modular ward to create 30 new beds at Bunbury Regional Hospital

Updated September 26 2022 - 5:34am, first published 4:54am
File picture

A new 30-bed modular ward is being constructed at Bunbury Regional Hospital, which will boost capacity and cater for demand at the site.

