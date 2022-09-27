South West GP to face a string of child abuse charges

A South West doctor will appear in court to face 19 charges relating to the sexual abuse of children.
Police allege the 60-year-old General Practitioner committed multiple offences against two teenage girls between November 2019, and March 2022 across the South West and Mandurah.
The charges include indecent dealings and physical abuse of children between 13 and 16 years old, as well as possession of child exploitation material.
The man is expected to appear in Perth Magistrate's Court on September 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.