Bunbury Mail

South West GP to face child abuse charges

By Edward Scown
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West GP to face a string of child abuse charges

A South West doctor will appear in court to face 19 charges relating to the sexual abuse of children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.