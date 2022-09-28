Martial artists from the Bunbury, Geographe, and Peel regions were given a boost of confidence following the success of the third annual Womens and Girls in Martial Arts Seminar over the long weekend.
The event was hosted by Bunbury's Goju Ryu Karate Association, and invited women and girls of all ages to learn from high-ranked Sensei's, including state and national champion practitioners.
8th Dan Chief Instructor Alan Burdett said the feedback had been more positive each time.
"I hope these seminars will inspire our female students to learn and grow in their karate practice, to strengthen their mind, body, and spirit, and to become positive role models, both in and out of the dojo," he said.
Sensei Ann Draper led drills covering fitness, punching and kicking skills, and bo staff techniques. She said the annual event helped women and girls to inspire each other in a non-competitive environment.
"Each year our Women's Seminar reminds us all that karate is an important part of who we are and it doesn't matter what stage of life we are at, we will always have our karate to turn to for strength and courage."
The seminar was attended by Taekwondo black belt Kirsty Hutchins, founder of the Pink Belt Project, which offers martial arts training scholarships to women who have experienced trauma.
She said the seminar was a great opportunity for local women to connect through Karate.
"There is a great deal of international research demonstrating martial arts has a powerful and transformative effect on women, building their confidence and self-esteem and even helping them to process trauma," Mrs Hitchens said.
"More girls and women undertaking martial arts training like karate can also help in the primary prevention of violence through its inherent ability for challenging traditional gender stereotypes - recognised as a key driver of violence against women."
