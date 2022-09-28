Bunbury Mail

Bunbury women's Goju Ryu Karate Association seminar a hit

By Edward Scown
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:52am, first published 1:44am
South West Goju Ryu Karate host local martial artists. Picture Supplied.

Martial artists from the Bunbury, Geographe, and Peel regions were given a boost of confidence following the success of the third annual Womens and Girls in Martial Arts Seminar over the long weekend.

