Bunbury Mail

Festival to open Bunbury skate park

By Edward Scown
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:40am, first published 3:47am
Bunbury's new youth precinct is a popular spot for local skaters. File photo.

Since its completion in July, Bunbury's newest skate park and youth precinct has attracted kids to the foreshore in their droves. Now with clear skies rolling in, Koolambidi Woola is set for an extravagant grand opening.

