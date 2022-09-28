Since its completion in July, Bunbury's newest skate park and youth precinct has attracted kids to the foreshore in their droves. Now with clear skies rolling in, Koolambidi Woola is set for an extravagant grand opening.
The last week of the school holidays will see the Leschenault Foreshore taken over for four days of games, competitions and a live DJ.
Free skate, BMX and parkour workshops will be held in collaboration with local businesses across the four days for those who want to learn the skills to make the most of the new park.
"You only have to drive past the new precinct to see how popular it already is, so it's important we celebrate this amazing Bunbury asset and showcase what it can do," City of Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel said.
"I encourage our entire community to get down over the four days and check it out for themselves."
The youth precinct was named Koolambidi Woola, a Noongar phrase meaning 'celebrating young people', after consultation with local elders.
"I would like to congratulate the City of Bunbury for listening to young people in our community and delivering Koolambidi Woola, an outstanding precinct for young people and families alike," Bunbury MP Don Punch said.
The festivities will kick off from 10am on Wednesday October 5 and roll on until Saturday October 8.
