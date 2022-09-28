Bunbury Mail

South West MP Steve Thomas lashes out at McGowan $6 billion state surplus

By Edward Scown
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:58am, first published September 28 2022 - 11:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West MP and Shadow Treasurer Steve Thomas. Picture is file image

Following the announcement of a $6 billion state government surplus on Wednesday, South West MP and Shadow Treasurer Steve Thomas said the premier "has his priorities all wrong".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.