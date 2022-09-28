Following the announcement of a $6 billion state government surplus on Wednesday, South West MP and Shadow Treasurer Steve Thomas said the premier "has his priorities all wrong".
The state government on Wednesday released a report detailing the second record breaking surplus in two years, leading to WA's credit rating being upgraded in June.
This year's budget surplus was $344 million above projections, which Dr Thomas said he predicted on the back of strong iron ore prices.
"At the same time the strong Perth economy was seeing high state income in taxes and charges, especially stamp duty and payroll tax," he said.
Premier Mark McGowan flagged a $7.2 billion infrastructure spend, and an increase in public sector wages as examples of how the state's strong position was being taken advantage of.
"We are using our strong financial position responsibly to address the challenges we face today and to set the state up for the future," Mr McGowan said.
While Dr Thomas said he would like to see infrastructure projects in the South West further supported with the surplus money, he said supply and labour shortages made it a difficult prospect.
"The obvious one is the Outer Ring Road, which is severely underfunded," he said.
"McGowan has overcooked the infrastructure market. Even if you wanted to spend the money, you couldn't, because you can't get the materials, or the workers."
The South West MP said the money would be better spent on helping families struggling with the cost of living, as a national reduction on fuel excise is removed.
"What a day to release the document. On the same day fuel prices are going back up," he said.
"[An] option is to freeze the increase in fees and charges, or to reduce charges on a means tested basis to ensure it gets to those who face the greatest economic distress."
Dr Thomas welcomed an increase in pay for public sector workers, but added only 10 per cent of WA's workers stood to benefit from it.
"People are tired of Mark McGowan rolling in cash like Scrooge McDuck while they struggle to make ends meet.
"He has done very little for the 90% of workers who are not employed by the government."
The Premier, in releasing the report, highlighted what was the largest reduction of state debt, which has reduced by $4.3 billion in the last financial year to $29.2 billion.
"Reducing debt cuts the amount of interest we pay, which is important in the current environment, and provides financial capacity to respond to future challenges and for future generations," Mr McGowan said.
