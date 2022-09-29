New housing in South Bunbury is set to give locals with physical support needs, the ability to live independently.
Prosser Point Living Specialist Disability Accommodation is a joint project between Activ Foundation, Community Housing and WAI Group, and will open five new homes in early October designed specifically for those with physical disabilities.
The new residential project is set to be officially opened on October 6, and will host 12 residents in coming months
Features include step-free access, slip-resistant floors, accessible amenities, and powered windows and doors which can be opened and closed at the push of a button.
Community Housing WA state manager Sean Kelly said the partnership of organisations brought extensive experience to the South Bunbury project.
"The homes feature state-of-the-art options for assistive technology and innovative design allowing easy access for wheelchair using tenants," Mr Kelly said.
"Uniquely, it incorporates a large collective outdoor space with direct access from each of the five homes, with a barbecue area and gardens for all residents to share."
Activ Foundation chief executive Michael Heath said the Prosser Street location for the Specialist Disability Accommodation project was purposefully chosen to be close to shops and other amenities, helping residents to be more active participants in the community.
"Unfortunately, many of the existing accommodation options for people with disability in regional areas are not fit for purpose," Mr Heath said.
"SDA homes are future-proof, meaning that as our customers' needs change, these modern and spacious homes can continue to be modified to suit their evolving requirements."
WAI group director Paul Stanley has supported similar projects since 2017, and said projects were also underway in the wider South West region.
WA Minister of Disability Services Don Punch has been invited to open the homes, which he said were essential to building an inclusive society.
"These homes will help to ensure people living with disability can exercise choice and control when accessing their housing entitlements under the NDIS," Mr Punch said.
