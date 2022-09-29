Bunbury Mail

Smoke alert issued from Capel to Bunbury

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:15am
The WA Parks and Wildlife said the smoke from a prescribed burn in Donnybrook should clear by Friday morning. File picture.

A prescribed burn near Donnybrook has led to a smoke alert for people from Capel to Bunbury.

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

