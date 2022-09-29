Smoke alert issued from Capel to Bunbury

A prescribed burn near Donnybrook has led to a smoke alert for people from Capel to Bunbury.
The Parks and Wildlife Service issued the alert on Thursday afternoon, warning people in the Shire of Capel and the City of Bunbury to take care on the roads and monitor air conditions.
The Service said the smoke is expected to clear by Friday morning, September 30.
WHAT TO DO:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
