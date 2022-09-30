A 30-year stalwart of Bunbury's mental health network has received a boost in funding for its new Turkey Point hub.
Pathways South West was awarded a $33,369 grant from Lotterywest, which was presented on Thursday by Member for Bunbury Don Punch.
"The funding supports linking the clubhouse into the technology and communications available at the main Pathways South West office, meaning people will be able to fully access a range of services and supports in a more relaxed setting," Mr Punch said.
"The clubhouse will also benefit from new furniture, a BBQ, kitchen equipment and recreational equipment which will broaden the activities it is able to offer and make it a more comfortable place to visit."
The Pathways South West clubhouse provides a space for those recovering from, and living with, mental health conditions to ward off isolation and safely connect with their local community.
"If you look at the research, it will be obvious because of what happened during COVID, where people had to isolate, that the mental health of most of Australia deteriorated," Pathways South West CEO Steve Blackwell said.
"You magnify that for people who are isolated through their disability. So we really work hard to provide that community connectivity."
As well as providing community engagement, Mr Blackwell said the clubhouse played a critical role in assisting clinicians, as all staff have mental health qualifications.
"When they do activities, we're here to observe them, and notice if things are changing. If need be we can assist them to link back to their clinician."
"If you're clinically managed well, but there's nothing happening in the community that's going to engage you, then you're not going to feel like you're getting anywhere."
The clubhouse was the centrepiece of a program which Mr Blackwell said aimed to give clients "their best life", by presenting clients with opportunities for employment, and teaching skills essential to living independently.
"We look at every opportunity we can to increase their skills, but we also look at its as people just needing a safe space to relax," Mr Blackwell said.
