Bushfire near Collie under control

A small bushfire North West of Collie has been brought under control by firefighters.
Emergency services attended the scene on Mornington Road Thursday afternoon, after a fire was reported near Pet Cemetery Track in the Arklow state forest.
Firefighters worked overnight to contain the flames to a 20 Hectare area, 12km from the Collie townsite.
The Parks and Wildlife Service reported that no lives or homes were at risk, and the fire is now contained and under control.
