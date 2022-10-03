Bunbury Mail

Dardanup Bull and Barrel set to host thousands

By David Bailey
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:07am, first published 3:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Woodman and John Cartwright who designed and built this years Bull with Patrick Warrand, centre, Managing Director of Wespine, a major sponsor of the Act Belong Commit Dardanup Bull and Barrel Festival stand in front of this years Bull and Barrel figures. Picture by David Bailey

Thousands of people will trek to this year's Act Belong Commit Dardanup Bull and Barrel festival on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.