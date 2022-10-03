Thousands of people will trek to this year's Act Belong Commit Dardanup Bull and Barrel festival on Saturday.
Held each year in the town centre of Dardanup, the festival attracts local crowds and a growing number of Perth visitors. More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the event.
This year marks the 19th Bull and Barrel festival, which has provided a showcase for the local business, industry, and tourism while providing a low-cost fun day for families.
Festival Chairperson Jill Cross said the festival is getting bigger each year and that she and the organisers are proud to present a free show for the public.
"This year, we will have over 200 market and food stalls, a huge crafts marquee for kids to make things, a bungee castle, a fabulous laser-tag course, animals on the farm, goat racing, and lots more," Mrs Cross said.
"Oh, did I mention the enormous marquee presenting the tastes of Ferguson valley with fabulous food."
Mrs Cross said this year's theme for the festival was health and well-being.
For 16 years, the festival has concluded with burning a wooden bull effigy that represents the theme.
The popular tradition sees the area packed to watch the flames light the night sky signaling the festival's end continues this year, albeit with a sad farewell to a Bull and Barrel stalwart.
Local artist Russell Sheridan who designed and built the bulls, has passed the torch to two locals, Jeff Woodman and John Cartwright, this year to carry on the tradition.
"We are indebted to Russell for this wonderful idea and all he has done for the festival over the years," Mrs Cross said.
The Act Belong Commit Dardanup Bull and Barrel Festival is open to the public from 10 am this Saturday.
For more information on what to do, events and parking, go to https://bullandbarrel.net.au
