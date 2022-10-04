Herring fishers can now take home an extra eight catches following a state government announcement increasing to the bag limit.
From October 1, anglers can now bag up to 20 herring, up from the previous limit of 12.
Recfishwest CEO Dr Andrew Rowland made the recommendation to the department of fisheries on the back of a positive assessment of herring population, and an extensive survey of fishers.
"It's a good outcome for fishers maximising the benefits of the fish for the community, while ensuring its sustainability," Dr Rowland said.
"Herring is a firm bread and butter favourite of angling families across the southern half of the state, due to its abundance and accessibility to anglers of all abilities."
Minister for Fisheries Don Punch hailed the success of past limits, and the co-operation of fishers for the recovery of the herring population.
"Both recreational and commercial fishers played an important part in reducing catches to help the herring stock recover. They are now enjoying the benefits of their commitment to the sustainability of the Australian herring resource," Mr Punch said.
The decision comes off the back of a state government proposal to ban all fishing of demersal scalefish, such as snapper, perch, and dhufish, for nine months.
The move sparked fear among south west businesses such as boat rentals, and tackle shops, of a collapse in the local industry.
"While a bag limit increase for herring is welcomed, it will by no means replaces demersal fish as fishers simply won't invest in boats and specialist fishing gear, or travel into the regions to catch herring," Dr Rowland said.
"We hope the Fisheries Minister can arrive at a similar sensible decision for the west coast demersal scalefish fishery that can balance the need to speed up the recovery of the stocks without wrecking the lifestyle and livelihoods of tens of thousands of recreational fishers with a nine-month ban."
