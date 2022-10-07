Ernie Dingo will join a cast of WA musicians for a performance which aims to inspire future indigenous artists.
Yarning Singing will take over the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre's main stage on October 15, showcasing indigenous musicians and groups, along with two masterclass workshops led by Dingo, and percussionist Reggie D'Souza.
The roadshow was put together by the Phil Walleystack Indigenous Arts Foundation. Walleystack is a prolific singer and songwriter, who hopes Yarning Singing will help to bring out undiscovered indigenous talent.
"Our programs and activities search and identify talent, passion for the arts and provide education and training pathways not otherwise available to our communities," Walleystack said.
"We're trying to find the next indigenous superstar."
Yarning Singing will bring artists from a variety of genres, including the Bunbury-based Warangka Band. The family band spans two generations, and have hauled in awards for their 20-year catalogue of music sung entirely in the Noongar language.
Joining them will be rappers Miss Genius and Sam B, as well as Walleystack himself ending the night.
"We've got a very diverse lineup, trying to show the young people that they can do it too," Walleystack said.
Dingo will hold an acting workshop, along with hosting the main show. The workshop will invite teenagers to a fun introduction to acting which aims to build confidence, and push the young artists out of their comfort zone.
Walleystack said Dingo's decades of experience in the arts industry has been a boon, not only to his workshop students, but the young performers as well.
"He keeps the lights on and the wheels greased," Walleystack said.
"When we started, he sat down and he was open and honest and truthful to them and told them the reality of the industry."
The free workshops will be held on Friday October 14, with Yarning Singing kicking off their two-show run at BREC on October 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.