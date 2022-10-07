Bunbury Mail

Yarning Singing to take centre stage in Bunbury

By Edward Scown
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ernie Dingo AM offers his insights to Bunbury's young artists

Ernie Dingo will join a cast of WA musicians for a performance which aims to inspire future indigenous artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.