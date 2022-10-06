A new build to allow more independent living for locals with disabilities has officially opened.
Prosser Point Living is set to house 12 new residents in purpose built units set up for maximum accessibility.
Minister for Disability services Don Punch was present to cut the ribbon on the new project, which he said has a "really nice energy."
"We're celebrating the next stage of the lives of 12 people, and the certainty that quality accommodation can provide."
"It's about enabling people to participate in the the community in the way they'd like to. It's very hard to achieve that if there isn't certainty in accommodation."
At first glance the units appear the same as any other. But closer inspection will reveal specialised adaptations to allow easier access for residents.
Double wide doors, larger bathrooms, and kitchen benches that raise and lower at the push of a button are just some of the amenities included in the new homes.
Three of the five units, housing those with higher needs, also contain their own battery backup power. These systems will keep life saving equipment operating for hours when the power goes out.
Michael Heath, CEO of Activ Foundation, said the new homes could be modified further as the needs of the residents change.
"A number of the existing accommodation options for people living with disability in regional areas are not fit for purpose," he said.
"These wonderful homes include the use of assistive technology, and bespoke floorplans to increase independence and dignity unique to Prosser Point Living."
The build has been in the works since early 2021, with partners Activ Foundation, Community Housing Ltd and WAI Group negotiating through supply issues which have plagued the entire building industry to finish the build on time.
"It's not been caught up in all of those horror stories we've heard with supply and logistics. That's a credit to the three partners," Mr Punch said.
