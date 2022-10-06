Bunbury Mail

Prosser St accessible housing opens

By Edward Scown
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:30am
Don Punch MLC cuts the ribbon with future Prosser Point resident Lacey. Picture: Edward Scown

A new build to allow more independent living for locals with disabilities has officially opened.

