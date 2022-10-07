Bunbury Mail

Bunbury skate park gets grand opening

By Edward Scown
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
Damien Vanschalkwyk, 17, flies high on open day. Picture: Edward Scown

Bunbury's skaters, BMX-ers and everything in between turned out in droves as the city's new youth precinct was officially opened as part of a four-day celebration.

