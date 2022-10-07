Bunbury's skaters, BMX-ers and everything in between turned out in droves as the city's new youth precinct was officially opened as part of a four-day celebration.
Koolambidi Woola, Noongar for 'celebrating young people', was opened for use in July, and has been a popular spot for skaters, free runners, and basketballers alike. Friday saw the space brought to life as the City of Bunbury seized on school holidays and clear skies to hold their grand opening event.
"You only have to look outside at what we have here today to see that this investment in our City and in our youth is paying for itself," Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel said on opening the park.
The precinct project was started five years ago with a petition from a grassroots Facebook campaign, Bunbury Needs a New Skate Park, which has now been able to change its name from 'needs' to 'has'.
The City of Bunbury was brought on board, committing $4.5 million, and that funding was doubled through grants from Lotterywest, as well as State and Federal government.
"As the project was going along, it was coming in a bit over budget. There were some elements that came back and said we might have to pull this or that, but the council of the day said no, we'll put it in. We found some money from other sources to get it done, and get it done properly," Mr Miguel said.
The existing skate park, opposite the Centrepoint on Blair Street, was slated to be torn down.
However the same group which campaigned for the new precinct, also fought to protect the old one. Providing varying challenges to local skaters.
"It shows what can be done when people put their shoulder to the wheel here in Bunbury," Member for Bunbury Don Punch said.
The City hopes the precinct will continue to be a hub for young people, as well as future school holiday events.
"We've asked the Youth Advisory Committee to put a report back to council about how we activate this space. It's been built to the specifications to host bigger skating tournaments, so going forward we'd love to be in action for those," Mr Miguel said.
"I know walking around there has been some people from skating backgrounds that have come from the east coast that have said we'd love to run an event here."
