Australind Swimming Club have emerged as David among Goliaths in the realm of WA junior swimming.
The small club based in the Leschenault Leisure Centre were named Regional Club of the Year in the Swimming WA Awards of Excellence on Saturday night.
"It's been 2 and a half years of hard work," club president Kate Pfoeffer said.
The club had just 3 junior swimmers at the 2020 state championships. This year they brought eleven, and took the competition right to the metro teams, finishing 5th overall.
"It's been our success in the pool from a junior level. We've really had a focus on building the club from the bottom up," coach Taarna Cam said.
"The kids have really stepped up."
Australind scored 16 podium places at the state championships in 66 swims, including 1-2 finishes in the 11 year old boys 50m and 100m Backstroke races - courtesy of Jay Pfoeffer and Kael O'Byrne.
The awards night also recognised club legend Kyle Lee, who was nominated for 3 prizes, and took the Shelley Taylor-Smith award as the best open water swimmer in WA. Lee still holds a stack of records at the Australind and Bunbury clubs. Although the new talent are doing everything they can to shrink that list.
"He does still hold quite a few records, from [age] 11 right up to 14. If you break a Kyle Lee record, it's a big one," Ms Pfoeffer said.
Just as the club reels in a big win, their home pool is being shut down. The Leschenault Leisure Centre lap pool is being drained on October 31, and will be out of action all summer as the Shire of Harvey replaces the tiles.
"Unfortunately we'll be displaced from our pool while they do repairs, so we'll have to travel to Harvey, and our numbers will drop off again because people don't like to travel," Ms Pfoeffer said
On the upside, the Harvey facility is a 50m pool. Twice as long as their 25m home pool. Coach Cam hopes the bigger facility will be a bonus for the juniors' development.
"We've never swam out of a 50m pool. The pool we're swimming out of now is not up to olympic pool standards, that's for sure. We have to swim at horrible times of the day because it's so small, we can't fit everyone in," Ms Cam said.
"I've always said, if we can swim fast in our little LLC pool, we can swim fast anywhere."
