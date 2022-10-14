The battle between a town of about 1200 and an American chemicals giant has raged on for months, and it looks far from over.
Residents turned out in force on Tuesday night as the Harvey council knocked back Albemarle's proposal to build temporary workers' accommodation on the outskirts of town. This cements the community's position, but despite their best efforts, the plan could go ahead anyway.
Here's the story so far.
The Binningup Town Association was formed in July, specifically in opposition to Albemarle's proposal. Chaired by Binningup resident Craig Maughan, the band of locals have been pouring over documents for months to find a way to keep the camp out of their town.
US-based Albemarle operates the Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide processing plant, 20km north of Bunbury. The plant refines Spodumene ore mined in Greenbushes into Lithium Hydroxide, which is used in batteries for electric cars.
The plan put forward by Albemarle is to put up 128 buildings, housing as many as 500 workers at any one time. The facility would have its own dining hall, bar, cafe, recreation facilities, sewerage and greywater systems and a 350-space carpark for the drive-in-drive-out workforce.
Essentially a small town in and of itself, established on a 24.5 hectare plot of swampy farmland no more than a kilometre from the centre of Binningup, it would have a predicted lifespan of 15 years.
Changes to the proposal were made in late September after a flood of comments from the community. Wastewater treatment was moved off-site, the dining hall roof was shortened by more than two metres, and the camp was moved slightly to the west to create a bigger buffer between it and agricultural land to the east.
The Binningup Town Association fronted the council on Tuesday with a lengthy presentation detailing its objections.
Chief among them were concerns the 500 workers would represent a 40 per cent increase in the town's population, putting strain on roads, local businesses and the social cohesion of Binningup.
"Workers' camps and the resulting workers have little attachment to communities... services such as police and medical facilities do not increase along with the increase in population," Association secretary Glenda Teede said.
Binningup has no standing police force, and the nearest hospital is in Harvey, 28km away. The camp would be built along the one direct road in and out of town.
"How is a town and its residents supposed to function without proportionate planning, facilities and services," Association chair Craig Maughan said.
There is also the more formal matter of zoning. The proposed site is zoned as "General Farming", which does allow residential buildings to be put up, but the residents association argues the 128 building camp goes beyond the scope of the regulations, which specifically rule out hotels and motels.
The Association isn't alone in its opposition. The Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development lodged their own lengthy submission along with the public comments to the council. The DPIRD raised concerns over the disruption to nearby bushland and agriculture, as well as questions over how temporary the camp would be.
"The application is ambiguous about whether the accommodation facility is temporary or permanent. It references both temporary workers' accommodation and then to the possible unknown future uses at the end of the operation as workers' accommodation," the DPIRD stated in its submission.
Councillors on Tuesday voted 11 to 1 in favour of the motion to knock back the developer's application, with only Councilor Craig Carbone opposing it.
"There are only 90 objections that have come in, which tells me the majority of the town is in support of it," Cr Carbone said.
In the face of laughter from the packed Harvey town hall, he was still pessimistic about the results of an upcoming review by the state government's Joint Development Assessment Panel.
"Don't go away all warm and fuzzy, because it'll go to JDAP next week, and chances are it will get passed," Cr Carbone said.
"I've read this report three times, and I honestly can't see a reason why JDAP would knock it back."
Cr Carbone also expressed doubt about claims the camp would bring an increase in anti-social behaviour to Binningup.
"We don't know that. There's been no study done, and even if there was one, how could they categorically say what's going to happen or what's not going to happen?
"I say to people more and more, you're living in a metropolitan area. Anyone who think's you're going to live in a sleepy coastal town in the south west of Western Australia for much longer, you're wrong."
