An East Bunbury man will serve a community-based order after climbing through the window of his partner's home multiple times to have a shower and pat her dog, a Bunbury court heard Thursday.
Glenn Hamilton Brindley pleaded guilty in Bunbury Magistrates Court to charges of trespassing and violating a restraining order just minutes after it was issued.
The court was told Brindley returned to the house on several occasions after the breakdown of his relationship with the woman who lives there. The first instance saw him turn the power off to the property, before entering through an unlocked window and demanding items from the woman.
The second time, Brindley entered when the woman was not home, taking a drink from the fridge, having a shower, and going to sleep in one of the bedrooms.
Brindley and his partner had been living together at the house for three years. His lawyer, Fiona Walsh, told the court he had been seeking a correct diagnosis for some mental health issues during this time.
Brindley was handed a police order following the first two trespasses, forbidding him to make contact with the woman, or go near the house for 72 hours. Minutes later, he called the woman, saying "I will come back and breach this order, and they can lock me up".
The call itself breached the order, and further contact was made to negotiate the return of the woman's dog, which the court heard Brindley had grown attached to, leading him to take the dog with him when he moved out.
This attachment led Brindley back to the property again, using a spare key to enter and pat the dog.
Magistrate Keane praised Brindley's otherwise clean record, and read an "extremely supportive" letter from his partner.
"You clearly still care about each other, and you're working on your relationship together," Keane said.
"Whether you like it or not, whether there is consensual contact, or you want to return the dog, there's still a police order."
Brindley was handed the minimum sentence of a six-month Community Based Order, requiring him to report to a community corrections officer weekly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.