Local philanthropists are proposing to front millions for a new facility to house Donnybrook's historical artefacts.
Neville and Diane Fry, who were also responsible for funding the Apple Fun Park, have agreed to put up the funds for a new building on council land.
The Donnybrook Historical Society's museum currently resides in a small shed, with barely enough room for visitors, let alone its extensive collection of local artifacts which span more than a century of fruit farming and timber industry.
Now a proposal has been put to the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup to give it a new home, right in the heart of town.
The plan was first hatched in July at a meeting of the Donnybrook-Balingup Ratepayers and Residents Association. Since then drawings have been made, a site locked in, and conversations had with the Shire.
"They've been in that shed a long time, and they can't display all their wares in there," association deputy chair Angelo Logiudice said.
"The collection is spread out all over the place. They've got it at their members' own houses, because they just can't display it, and there's a lot."
One piece that spurred on the project is a model railway. It replicates the old Donnybrook railway marshaling yards, with running electric locomotives, and faithful modelling of the surrounding landscape. Mr Logiudice said it has been in pieces in a box for the seven years the Historical Society had owned it.
"I would have liked to have seen it set up in either the museum, or the tourist centre. It would be a great thing for people to be able to look at."
The building set out in the proposal is estimated to cost between $2.5 and $3 million.
With the funding by Mr and Ms Fry, there would be no cost to the shire other than the land the museum will sit on.
"All the headworks will be funded. It'll have solar power, security, everything it needs," Mr Logiudice said.
"The funder wants to keep it as cost neutral as possible for the ratepayer."
Part of that plan is to lease a portion of the building to the Donnybrook Arts and Crafts Group, which Mr Logiudice said "jumped at the opportunity" to move from its home in the Girl Guides Hall.
"It's more central in town and part of that touristy area, so it opens them up to show their wares."
The association's proposal is yet to be considered by the council. But as a former shire president, and councillor of eight years, Mr Logiudice says he is confident the plan will succeed.
"I guess there'll be many questions and many hurdles, but we'll see if we can get a clear way through," he said.
