Bunbury Mail

Donnybrook Historical Society puts museum plan to council

By Edward Scown
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:48am, first published 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One possible design for the proposed Donnybrook Railway Museum. Picture: Facebook - DBRRA.

Local philanthropists are proposing to front millions for a new facility to house Donnybrook's historical artefacts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.