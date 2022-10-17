Over the past two years, the Bunbury Geographe Motor Museum has cemented itself as a hub for Bunbury's classic car enthusiasts. On its second anniversary, Manager Christine Carr reflects on how far the museum has come.
"Don't rush things" was the mantra as BGMM opened in 2020, right in the thick of COVID restrictions. Chaired by WA Motor Museum director Paul Stubber, the museum promised to bring tourists back into the Bunbury CBD, at a time when the industry was struggling.
"We used to have a thriving town, and it's kind of dwindled with COVID, so we're trying to bring it back," Ms Carr said.
"We had a lot of support from the community throughout, so we're very lucky."
The museum took over the old South's Furniture building, and packed it to the rafters with classic cars, bikes, and other items. All with a connection to Bunbury's long and celebrated motoring history.
We didnt ever think it wouldnt be successful. We took it as a challenge.- Christine Carr
Among the highlights of the current display is 'Tango 1', a police car which was turned into a 10-second drag strip weapon with the aim of bringing local police and young revheads together.
Over the two years, 142 cars have passed through the doors. A core principle of the museum when it started was that the display should change regularly, so locals as well as tourists could keep going back, and seeing new exhibits.
As the museum has gained popularity, local collectors have appeared in droves to offer their cars for display. Including Burekup's Barry Green, whose team won the 1995 Indianapolis 500 with Jacques Villeneuve. That car, now owned by Daniel Ricciardo's father Joe, sits in its own special exhibit.
"These people came to the opening, and not knowing them from a bar of soap, they're like 'we went to America and won the Indy 500'," Ms Carr said.
"We could probably fill this twice or three times over if we wanted to. We've got waiting lists of 800 cars waiting to come in."
The museum plays host to regular show and shine events. 'Carbies and Coffee' packs out the Wittenoom Street carpark monthly with cars and motorbikes of all shapes and sizes. Ms Carr said it's an opportunity to bring local enthusiast clubs together, and include those who aren't involved with one.
"We found it was happening a lot where people would think 'I don't know enough people to join [a club]', so we just try to make it that you can come with an old Datsun if you want to, or your vintage Auburn," Ms Carr said.
"That's what we're about, bringing that community vibe back together... That's the best part, I must admit, besides seeing all these cars and bikes, is the enthusiasts. All of them have the same goal. No-one's dinging each other's cars, no one's disrespecting what you're bringing. It's a beautiful vibe. It makes coming to work on a Sunday great."
