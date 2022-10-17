Bunbury Mail

Bunbury Motor Museum celebrates 2 years of classic car culture.

By Edward Scown
October 17 2022 - 4:00am
BGMM Manager Christine Carr says she's proud to display Bunbury's history through its cars. Pictures: Edward Scown

Over the past two years, the Bunbury Geographe Motor Museum has cemented itself as a hub for Bunbury's classic car enthusiasts. On its second anniversary, Manager Christine Carr reflects on how far the museum has come.

