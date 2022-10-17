Competitors from around the world will descend on Dwellingup next year as the sleepy town hosts the Mountain Bike Marathon Masters World Championships.
The Union Cycliste Internationale sanctioned event will be held during the 2023 Dwellingup 100, which has made its mark as a world-class race, drawing 175 riders to this year's main event.
"Hosting the World Championship is an honour, it's a tribute to the town of Dwellingup, the trail network in the area and the Dwellingup 100's reputation as a world class event," event managing director Gemma Dale said.
In keeping with Dwellingup 100 tradition, the 60km and 100km championship races will be open to all ages and abilities, although only riders aged 30 and up will be able to compete for the coveted rainbow jersey.
"The 2023 UCI Mountain Bike Masters Marathon World Championships will not only provide a platform for promoting the trail network within the Peel region but will assist in establishing a reputation for the destination to attract future large-scale sporting events," Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clark said.
The races will take advantage of the extensive trails surrounding Dwellingup, from the Marrinup State Forest, Nanga Forest and Lane Pool Reserve, as well as sections of the iconic Munda Biddi Trail and Bibbulmun Track.
"The UCI Masters Marathon World Championships is another showcase of the unique and world-class trails we have in this country," AusCycling chief executive Marne Fechner said.
"To those Aussie riders who get that chance to tackle the Dwellingup course and to the international competitors and everyone involved, good luck, enjoy your experience."
