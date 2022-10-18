A sleepy farming town has awakened as preparations for the 91st Brunswick Show kick into high gear.
Julianne Hill has the honour as president of the Brunswick Agricultural Society this year, and she's taking the opportunity to shine a light on local emergency services, and raising money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
"We've chosen that this year because we've had to use it a couple of times in my family in the past, and one of my classmates from high school did distance education, and now she's one of the nurses on the flights. So there's a couple of good linkages there," Ms Hill said.
The footy oval will be jam packed with Police, SES, Fire and Rescue volunteers and many other emergency services putting on displays and demonstrations.
The RFDS will also be running a simulator on the day.
"They'll have lights, sirens blaring, tons and tons of emergency rescues, extractions from car prangs, that sort of thing," Ms Hill said.
Ms Hill was elected for the job of running this year's show eight years ago, and took over from last year's president Mark Talbot, who is still helping to organise the big day.
Ms Hill said one big lesson learned from last years show was to make parking easier for the more than 25,000 people expected to attend.
There will be four shuttle busses running this weekend.
One from the Treendale Farm Hotel, and from car parks on Heppingstone Road, Melville Road, and Brunswick Junction Primary School.
Ms Hill hopes the busses will help avoid the hour wait punters endured last year.
"We've been tossing ideas around... all these things come up because it's coming into show week, and people remember stuff they did last year," she said.
Sideshow alley will be returning in force this year, but the showrunners are particularly proud that the show maintains its agricultural roots.
Trade lamb, heritage breed, dairy, and beef competitions are still a major draw. Ms Hill has entered and won the trade lamb competition herself, so it remains a firm favourite of hers.
New this year is the Liquor Barn. In addition to the usual wine tent, there will be samples and competitions in beer, whiskey, and gin taking place in a massive marquee, which was set up during the week by a platoon of volunteers.
"Leading up, for the whole five days, it is crazy. There would be 50 to 80 volunteers on the ground all week, and it's just a really massive input from our volunteers."
Tickets for the Brunswick Show are available at the gate, or you can skip the queue and buy online at brunswickshow.com.au.
