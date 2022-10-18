Clarabelle might be WA's most well travelled cow. She's met people from Albany right up to Port Hedland. Too bad she's made of fibreglass.
Clarabelle was sold in an auction at last year's Brunswick Show to benefit Solaris Cancer Care. The buyers, Mario and James Giacci of the family owned MGM Bulk, ponied up $6500 and embarked on 12 months of adventure.
"We were in a position to do something with this cow. We've got it for 12 months, so I thought, why don't we create a bit of a buzz and a hype around it," James said.
"After we purchased the cow, [Solaris] invited us to their Bunbury facility, and we got to meet a lot of the volunteers and people using their services, and I thought this is a really great organisation that relies heavily on projects like this for funding."
The pair left Bunbury and drove north, stopping in Geraldton, Karratha, and Port Hedland, before heading back down to Southern Cross, Bruce Rock, and Albany and then heading back home.
"The idea was to send it into all the communities where we operate in WA. We knew it was going to do a 5-6000km road trip. We ended up doing 7500km with it," Mr Giacci said.
"It was quite funny, a lot of the kids thought that we were trying to raise money for cows that had cancer. I can see how the kids got confused with that one."
Solaris Cancer Care has 250 volunteers providing physical therapy, education, support groups, and counselling to those living with cancer, as well as anyone else affected by cancer, such as family, friends and carers.
"It's been a really beautiful project to work on. We've got one week left and I'm sort of like, what's next?" Mr Giacci said.
Clarabelle's journey was drawing to a close on Tuesday at a sausage sizzle on Victoria Street, hosted by long-time supporters MGIB. It was a last minute stretch to the $100,000 goal before it is auctioned off again at this year's Brunswick Show.
This time she will benefit the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Mr Giacci said he couldn't promise he wouldn't put in a bid to keep Clarabelle, and go around again for the flying doctor.
"I do hope that whoever takes it on chooses to do something special with it, but I guess that's up to the next person."
