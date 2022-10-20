Bunbury Mail

Parliamentary committee recommends South West MP James Hayward be suspended.

By Edward Scown
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:00am
Member for the South West Region James Hayward.

A South West MP has rejected the findings of a parliamentary inquiry that say he misled a Magistrate's court.

Local News

