A South West MP has rejected the findings of a parliamentary inquiry that say he misled a Magistrate's court.
James Hayward, a former Nationals MP, pleaded not guilty in February to five charges relating to the alleged abuse of an eight-year-old girl.
In May he applied to have his bail conditions altered so he could attend a conference in Queensland on medicinal cannabis, which he said was critical to his position on a parliamentary select committee looking into WA's cannabis and hemp laws.
Now a report tabled by the state parliament's powerful Procedure and Privileges Committee on Tuesday has recommended Hayward be suspended from parliament.
Read more: WA MP to fight sexual abuse charges
"The PPC is of the view that the actions of Hon James Hayward, in knowingly misrepresenting the practice and rules of the Legislative Council for a benefit, have had the effect of bringing the work of the Select Committee, and the Legislative Council itself, into... contempt and ridicule," the report stated.
Hayward told the court in May that failure to attend the Sunshine Coast symposium would have forced him to resign from his position on the select committee - a position he still maintains. But the PPC found the statement was incorrect, and that Hayward was aware it was incorrect.
"I told the court I would 'have to resign' if I were not able to travel to Queensland to attend a conference. These words were correct and carefully chosen as not to disclose the deliberations of the committee," Hayward said in a statement.
The PPC handed down three recommendations: That Hayward be found in contempt of the Legislative Council, that he is discharged from any select committees, and that he is suspended from service in the upper house until the end of the year.
Parliament is expected to debate whether or not to adopt these recommendations later this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.