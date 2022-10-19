Bunbury Mail

Shire of Dardanup to host monthly barbeques to spark conversation

Updated October 19 2022 - 5:18am, first published 2:15am
The Shire of Dardanup is hosting free sausage sizzles once a month. Picture: Edward Scown

The Shire of Dardanup has announced a series of free events, bringing Eaton locals together with live music and hot snags to chat about topics that affect the community.

