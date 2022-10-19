The Shire of Dardanup has announced a series of free events, bringing Eaton locals together with live music and hot snags to chat about topics that affect the community.
The 'Connected Community BBQs' are the result of shire consultation sessions, where locals expressed the need for more events where residents could socialise in a relaxed setting.
"What better way is there to connect and learn than through a good conversation, over a casual barbecue?" Dardanup Shire president Mick Bennet said.
The first event will be hosted on November 10 by the Eaton Lions Club, in the garden of the Eaton Community Library on Sanford Street.
Each event will feature guest speakers on a range of topics, from community programs and services, to health and wellbeing. Those attending the first barbecue will hear from the South West Cancer Council and Dot's Place, speaking about the "Find Cancer Early Campaign".
"This event is about facilitating growth of our natural community supports by connecting participants to local service providers as well as creating new friendships," Cr Bennett said.
