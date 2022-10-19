Police are seeking information on a two car crash in Mumballup which killed one driver and injured another.
At about 9am on Tuesday, a Mazda ute was driving north on Collie - Preston Road, near Donnybrook - Boyup Brook Road. At the same time a Holden Commodore ute was being driven south on the same road.
The two cars collided with each other, resulting in the 50-year-old driver of the Holden passing away at the scene.
The 79-year-old driver of the Mazda was taken by ambulance to Collie Hospital with minor injuries.
Police are asking for any dashcam footage, or witnesses of either of the cars driving around the time of the accident to contact Crimestoppers.
