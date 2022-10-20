City of Bunbury councilors have shot down a proposal from the Youth Advisory Council on how to use the building at the Koolambidi Woola youth precinct.
At a meeting on Tuesday night, councilors voted 8-5 in opposition to the YAC's plan, which was based on a similar facility in Busselton.
The building currently has no stated purpose. The recommendations were centered around supporting mental health, with the YAC in consultation with local youth groups proposing placing a youth worker at the precinct full time. They would be in charge of hiring out the space and equipment, as well as providing crisis support to the parks primarily teenaged visitors.
The plans also included free WiFi, a device charging station, and furniture to create an indoor hang out area in addition to the outdoor facility.
Stiff opposition was put up by councilors, particularly Michelle Steck, who said the plans went beyond the responsibilities of the City.
"It is not a local government responsibility to provide counselling services, and this goes down that path," she said.
"Why would we send a CEO to go down the path of something that local government doesn't do? We know for a fact we have been told not to waste staff time, and yet here we are endorsing that we do, when we know we don't have the money."
Councilor Karen Turner spoke in favour of the plan, saying free access to mental health support in the CBD would be "Priceless".
"We've got a bit of a duty of care to look after these kids. We can't just place a precinct there and say go for it, free-for all," Cr Turner said.
"Mental health is one of the most crucial things happening amongst our youth at the moment. We're only asking the CEO to investigate it, we're not saying it's going to be a budgetary item."
