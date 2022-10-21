Bunbury Mail
Relay for Life Bunbury gears up for its 20th run.

By Edward Scown
Updated October 21 2022 - 3:27am, first published 1:00am
Relay for Life takes over Payne Park on November 5. Picture: Edward Scown.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of Relay for Life in Bunbury. From a tough start at Hands Oval, it's now contributed millions to cancer research.

