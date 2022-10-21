This year will mark the 20th anniversary of Relay for Life in Bunbury. From a tough start at Hands Oval, it's now contributed millions to cancer research.
Wendy Maslin has been on the organising committee since day one. While she likes to stay out of the spotlight, she couldn't be more proud of how far Bunbury Relay has come.
"When we first started, we had very little resources. Now we've got lots... the people of the south west have been incredibly generous," Ms Maslin said.
"I feel like I've blinked and 20 years has happened."
In that time, the Relay crew has moved homes from Hands Oval to Payne Park, battled vandals, COVID, and had their own experiences with cancer. Ms Maslin alone has lost four friends to cancer.
"It gets very personal... We've all been touched. That's why we relay."
Since the first event in 2002, Ms Maslin said the Bunbury Relay for Life has raised about $4.5 million for cancer research.
"When we peaked, and the economic climate was good, one year I think we raised about $480,000, which was just amazing."
One of those high rolling teams is the Walkie Talkies. The five ladies have been regulars at relay for the past eight years, and have just hit a total of $100,000 donated. Cherie McKenty said this year might be their last. At least for a while.
"It was meant to be a once-off, but we just went from there, and I got really competitive. Every year we had to make more money, and eight years later here we are," Ms McKenty said.
"We've been hounding people for years. Everyone we know is chipping in money, so I think it's time for a break."
Walkie Talkies aren't odd for having been involved so long. In fact, they are on the the newer end of the many long standing teams, volunteers and sponsors. Some of whom have been coming to Relay for all 20 years.
Numerous local businesses and volunteers have all chipped in to set up what is essentially a small music festival, complete with a stage, lighting, sound, and all the rigging and electrical work that goes with it.
"We all come together for that same reason. This is a very special event," Ms Maslin said.
"If anyone has had anything to do with Relay, whether you've been a team member, a committee member, a sponsor... we would love for people to come to the opening ceremony to join in the fact that we've made it to 20 years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.