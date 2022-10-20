Worksafe investigating collie quad bike accident

WorkSafe is looking into the death of a farmhand at a property near Collie this morning.
The 35-year-old woman is reported to have been thrown from a quad bike while rounding up cattle, which resulted in fatal injuries.
She becomes the seventh Australian killed in a work-related quad bike incident this year, and the fourth in WA.
WorkSafe WA Commissioner Darren Kavanagh said any work-related death was a tragedy, and relayed his sincere condolences to the woman's family and other workers at the farm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.