Bunbury Mail

Bunbury artist Tony Davis receives $70,000 Aqualand Sculpture Award for 'Folly Interstice' at Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi

Updated October 21 2022 - 4:08am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Waiting in the wings': South west man wins $70,000 Sculpture by the Sea award

Bunbury artist Tony Davis has received the $70,000 Aqualand Sculpture Award for his striking seven-metre-high Jarrah timber and steel sculpture 'Folly Interstice' at Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.