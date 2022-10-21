'Waiting in the wings': South west man wins $70,000 Sculpture by the Sea award

Bunbury artist Tony Davis has received the $70,000 Aqualand Sculpture Award for his striking seven-metre-high Jarrah timber and steel sculpture 'Folly Interstice' at Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi.
The exhibition was officially opened to the public on Friday, with Davis in attendance to accept the award.
The Aqualand Sculpture Award is recognised as the most generous sculpture award in the Southern Hemisphere and one of the most sought after art awards in the world.
'Folly Interstice' will be gifted by Aqualand for permanent public placement in Sydney.
Davis said he had been an artist for all of his adult life.
"...this award validates my development and practice over a long period of time," he said.
"Sculpture by the Sea has been a platform for my sculpture since 2010, inspired by fellow artists and Sculpture by the Sea's vision.
"It is especially rewarding because the sculpture 'Folly Interstice', due to the pandemic, has been waiting in the wings for two-and-a-half years and as we emerge, I see it in a new light, as a beacon of hope for the future. The sculpture is interactive and I hope the public will enter its space and engage with its positive energy."
'Folly Interstice' explores Donald Judd's assertion, "if it's not functional, it must be art"; a folly, intimating a compressed space within and complementing a secret place in discourse with the organic language of wood, with all its archives and unread stories.
Aqualand managing director Jin Lin said Davis' sculpture would be gifted for permanent public display for Sydneysiders and visitors to enjoy for generations to come, with the location to be announced soon.
Davis is a sculptor, art educator, painter and fine wood craftsman.
'Folly Interstice' is Davis' eighth work at Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi and he has exhibited once at Sculpture by the Sea, Aarhus - Denmark in 2011.
Davis' works have featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions in Western Australia over the past 40 years, with his works held in major public and private collections including Minderoo, Curtin University, the Supreme Court of Western Australia and the City of Bunbury. Davis has worked as a secondary art teacher and head of department in various schools in Western Australia and as a part-time lecturer in drawing and painting at Curtin University.
Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi features over 100 artworks from Australian and international artists along the spectacular 2km Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk.
The exhibition attracts about 450,000 visitors over the course of 18 days and signals the start of summer in Sydney.
The exhibition runs until Monday 7 November.
