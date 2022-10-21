Bunbury Mail
Our People

Eaton-Australind volunteer fire and rescue celebrate 50 years of service.

By Edward Scown
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local volunteer fireys celebrate 50 years of service. Left to Right: Lieutenant Leticia Craig, Ex-Captain Murray Halden, Captain Matthew Stoltenbarg, and firefighters Scott Piercey and Michelle Spargo. Picture: Edward Scown.

Four local blokes and an old army truck doesn't make much of a fire brigade. But that's the origin of the Eaton-Australind Volunteer Fire and Rescue service, which is celebrating its 50th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.