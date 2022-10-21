Four local blokes and an old army truck doesn't make much of a fire brigade. But that's the origin of the Eaton-Australind Volunteer Fire and Rescue service, which is celebrating its 50th birthday.
In the early 1960's, Eric Clifton, Doug Hough, Reg Fishwick and Don Stewart were often found in a Chevy Blitz borrowed from the Shire of Dardanup, doing protective burns around the town. Occasionally they would have some local teenagers tag along, and soon enough, the pressure came to get serious.
After many community meetings, and negotiation with the Shires of Dardanup and Harvey, the Eaton-Australind Volunteer Fire Brigade was formed on April 21, 1972.
Murray Halden joined in 1975, and has been with the brigade ever since.
"We were a class five brigade, which means you didn't have any toilets or showers. You just had a tin shed," Mr Halden said.
"We actually did a community fundraiser to buy our own gear."
The brigade got 16 fire calls that year, which they fought with rakes, wet bags, and a few backpack sprayers. A far cry from their modern vehicles and equipment.
"It's amazing to still be part of it, and have that proud tradition there after 50 years," Captain Matthew Stoltenbarg said.
He joined nearly 30 years ago, a few years after the brigade had moved from the old shed into the modern station on Hamilton Road, which was built in the mid-1980's by members of the brigade.
"The WA Fire Brigade Board came out and said 'This is what we're going to build here', and our guys said 'We can do better than that, give us the money and we'll build it.' And that's exactly what happened," Mr Stoltenbarg said.
What they built had plenty of room for the brigade's medium pumper, light tanker, training area, kitchen facilities, male and female dressing rooms, and running water at last.
"The community expectation of volunteers has increased tenfold. The guys 50 years ago weren't that well supported. They made do with what they had," Mr Stoltenbarg said.
"For us, pretty much everything is given to us. The training, the whole lot."
While support for the brigade has increased over time, so has the pressure on volunteers. With more state money devoted to volunteer brigades, and the constant presence of social media comes an expectation of higher professionalism from the volunteers.
"As much as we're volunteers, we're definitely a professional organisation. That hasn't changed in 50 years, but we're a bit more in the public eye now," Mr Stoltenbarg said.
"You're here to do what you can to the best of your ability. Sometimes that expectation is there, and it's an expectation that we put on ourselves as well."
The Eaton-Australind brigade doesn't just serve the local community. Members are regularly called to assist in other towns, states, and even internationally.
Four members will receive the Emergency Services Medal at the 50th anniversary celebrations for their service in NSW during the bushfires that ravaged much of the state in 2021.
"They went over there at a time when there were firefighters losing their lives, that was the reason for the presentation of the emergency services medal. It was recognised as a dangerous environment for these guys to be in," Mr Stoltenbarg said.
Lieutenant Leticia Craig said even within the same state, tactics could be very different.
"I went to Broome last year, and even in the same state the difference in firefighting from Broome to down here... I walked 47km of back burning. Something you wouldn't do here because of our fuel."
With 50 years of history, the brigade is looking to the next 50 years. Mr Stoltenbarg said WA's less centralised modern communities would make it a challenge to recruit new members in the future, but he was confident the brigade would remain strong for years to come.
"The fire brigade and the movement is bigger than the individual. I think no matter what happens, we will always have people that are willing to stand up and do what needs to be done in the community."
