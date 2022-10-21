The South West Rose Society is getting set for its biggest show of the year. We spoke to their coordinator to get some tricks on how to keep your roses in tip top shape.
The Rose Society has its home garden in front of the visitors centre, right in the heart of Dardanup, but Rosina Mogg and her team will be bringing their best to the Eaton Football Club for two days of competition between some of the best roses the south west has to offer.
"What I've enjoyed with the group is the knowledge and the skills our members have, and they share," Ms Mogg said.
Ideal pruning times vary between soil types and varieties, but the Rose Society holds a big pruning day in the second week of July.
"That seems to work for this area, with our climate and soil type."
"Prune off all the new shoots, back to your basic main branches. Any new branches that cross over in the middle prevent light and air from going in, so they get pruned off too."
For older plants of the Hybrid Tea variety, meaning one flower per stem, Ms Mogg recommends taking the oldest branch off to encourage new growth. You can tell the age of each branch by the roughness of the bark.
For Floribunda roses, those with multiple flowers per stem, the group finds it's best to leave more branches on them when pruning.
"Because they're a bushy rose, you get more foliage and more blooms that way."
For starting a new garden, Ms Mogg said Fortuniana is the best rootstock for the south west climate and soil types. Most store-bought roses come from the eastern states, and use a Dr Huey rootstock. It works, but it's less suited to our conditions so you may have to shop around.
As the weather warms up, a heavy woodchip based mulch will go down at the base of each bush in the Rose Society's garden. This will help retain moisture and nutrients in the soil.
"All the worms and the slater bugs will come in and eat down the organic mulch, and in return give you fertilizer in the ground," Ms Mogg said.
To see the best of the best, head down to the Eaton Boomers Football Club on October 29 and 30.
