Bunbury Mail
What's on

South West Rose Society's tips on getting the best from your garden.

By Edward Scown
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosina Mogg has all the tricks to get your roses their blooming best. Picture: Edward Scown.

The South West Rose Society is getting set for its biggest show of the year. We spoke to their coordinator to get some tricks on how to keep your roses in tip top shape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.