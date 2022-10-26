Bunbury Mail

Foodbank classes to get all abilities cooking.

By Edward Scown
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People with disability and their supporters can attend food classes in Bunbury. Picture: Foodbank WA.

A state government program to teach cooking and nutritional skills is going regional.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.