A state government program to teach cooking and nutritional skills is going regional.
Hosted by Foodbank WA, The 'Healthy Food for All Abilities' program is set to help Bunbury locals living with disability to gain more independence by building valuable skills in the kitchen.
Disability Services Minister Don Punch said the program was set up "To build the capacity of people with disability, their families, and their community. Regardless of their location."
The program received a nearly $400,000 grant in July to run trials in Perth. About 160 people with disability, their support workers, and families attended the sessions, prompting Foodbank WA to expand the trial to Bunbury, before moving it on to Geraldton, and the Wheatbelt and Goldfields in 2023.
In the weekly two and a half hour sessions, participants will be guided through making heathy food choices, portion sizing, cooking, and sharing a meal together. It also represents an opportunity to connect socially while learning valuable life skills.
"Living in a regional centre should not be a barrier to accessing this excellent program, and Foodbank WA are to be congratulated on this initiative," Mr Punch said.
