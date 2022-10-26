A residential care provider has had a major setback in its plans to build accommodation in Dalyellup for nurses and aged care workers.
Bethanie received approval from the state's Joint Development Assessment Panel on Tuesday to begin construction on a housing facility which was set to host 70 nurses and their families.
However, the federal budget handed down Tuesday night scrapped the Building Better Regions Fund, which Bethanie Group chief executive Shane Ogilvie hoped would provide $8 million toward the project.
"The project was aimed at being affordable accommodation, so it's only really viable with subsidies of some form," Mr Ogilvie said.
Federal Labor have accused the previous government of 'pork-barreling' with the fund, and their analysis found 72.7 per cent of grants went to coalition held seats. The federal seat of Forrest, where Bunbury is the most populated city, has been held by the Liberals since 1972.
The government blanket rejected all 815 applicants for the last round of funding, and has plans to replace the BBRF with two funds worth $1 billion over the next three years.
"We want to ensure all applicants can have confidence in the process, following a decade of waste and rorts under the former government," Federal Minister for Regional Development Catherine King said.
Bethanie Group is planning to open a new aged care facility in March, and was expecting to be able to house new staff in the proposed accommodation.
"It's going to be a challenge to find workers to run the facility," Mr Ogilvie said.
Along with aged care staff, Mr Ogilvie said the facility was expected to house nurses working at Bunbury Hospital, which has seen strikes in recent months with current nurses calling for more staff, saying they were overworked.
"The south west is going through unprecedented low levels of unemployment at the moment. It's hard to find staff in most industries, but especially in nursing and aged care," Mr Ogilvie said.
"It would be a lot easier if we had somewhere to house them."
