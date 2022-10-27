Some gas heaters are no longer allowed to be sold in WA, after a prohibition order was handed down earlier this month.
All open-flued gas heaters now have to comply with new standards, which require safety features to prevent Carbon Monoxide poisoning.
New appliances must be fitted with an automatic shutdown sensor which activates within 15 minutes of the heater being on in a negative pressure environment. This is often caused by poor ventilation combined with the use of exhaust fans.
The negative pressure can draw Carbon Monoxide out of open-flued appliances, which can cause serious illness or death.
WA Director of Energy Safety, Saj Abdoolakhan, advised retailers and customers to check the information panel on new and second hand heaters to ensure it complies with current standards.
Open-flued gas heaters made after January 1 2022 should be compliant with the new standards.
"If your existing open-flued gas heater is not covered by the current standard, you should have it serviced by a licensed gas fitter before its next use and then at least every two years, or annually if it is more than 10 years old," Mr Abdoolakhan said.
"When using the heater, always follow the manufacturer's instructions. Allow for adequate ventilation and avoid using extractor fans as much as possible."
For more information, head to dmirs.wa.gov.au.
