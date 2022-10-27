A local low cost legal service has appointed a new Chief Executive at a pivotal time for the organisation.
Tahleisha Bennell-Mustica has been a part of the centre's administration team for the past four years, and said it was an honour to be appointed by the centre's board.
"I am passionate about the work that the SWCLC does in communities throughout the south west and I am looking forward to continuing the exceptional leadership within the centre and continue to grow and develop SWCLC as a community led organisation to further meet the needs of our people and our region," Ms Bennell-Mustica said.
The SWCLC has been providing free and low cost legal services on a means-tested basis for the past 36 years across the south west.
Board chair Jenny Pickworth said the board was deligted to have appointed their new chief executive from within the organisation.
"We were really looking for a committed individual who understands the nuances and diversity of our communities," Ms Pickworth said.
"The board was looking for someone who also was driven by the community, who will actively listen to what people need and advocate for our region, and we feel that we have found the right person."
The recent AGM also saw two new additions with First Nations researcher and academic Renee Issacs Guthridge and Steph Jackson appointed to join the SWCLC board.
