A South West constable has been named a finalist in the WA Police Excellence awards for brave actions that saved two lives.
On March 12, Constable Reece Josemans of Harvey Police Station was called to an incident on the South Western Highway. A caravan had crashed, and was on fire.
Mr Josemans didn't hesitate, and ran directly to the car. As flames licked up around the cabin, he pulled the remaining two people from the wreckage.
About 90 seconds later, the fuel tank exploded.
"I didn't know how they were going to come out, but I know that I had to find a way," Mr Josemans said.
"I remember the feeling of the fire. It was almost unbearable. You're just feeling it, and you know you've got to get them out."
Police Minister Paul Papalia said Mr Josemans' actions were "a wonderful example of what police officers do...how committed they are, how courageous they are".
The Harvey constable was chosen from 57 individual officers nominated as one of three finalists for the state awards.
The award winners will be announced in Perth on December 8.
