Bunbury Mail
Our Places

Tokyo design students study Bunbury's accessibility first hand

By Edward Scown
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:29am, first published October 27 2022 - 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Johnson's Collaborative Design class meets at Koombana Beach. Picture: Edward Scown.

Design students from Tokyo City University could be seen rolling around Bunbury in wheelchairs on Thursday afternoon. But they can all walk just fine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.