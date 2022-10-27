Design students from Tokyo City University could be seen rolling around Bunbury in wheelchairs on Thursday afternoon. But they can all walk just fine.
It was a scheme from Edith Cowan University lecturer, Dr Adam Johnson, to teach his class about the difficulties urban design can pose to wheelchair users.
"It is a ridiculous idea," Dr Johnson said.
"We're trying to teach them that design is a shared process, and you need to understand the different people that are going to be using the spaces you create. In order to do that, you need to empathise with their situation."
The 30 students experienced the Koombana Bay, and Koolambidi Woola precincts just as a wheelchair user would. Studying the design elements which make the beach area accessible, and what obstacles they run into, will help inform Tokyo's next generation of designers.
"They'll remember, hopefully, that when they're back home they need to go out and consult with those people who are often hard to reach," Dr Johnson said.
The City of Bunbury was one of the first local governments in Australia to bring together a co-design panel of industry professionals and those living with disability. Dr Johnson said it's made Koombana Beach a very accessible space.
"Bunbury has been working on its disability access for a number of years, and I think it's made some fantastic progress," Dr Johnson said.
"There's a lot of features there, but there's one major omission, and that's the playground. It's completely inaccessible to kids in wheelchairs, and parents in wheelchairs. So I'm going to demonstrate that, and get them thinking about how they would design a playground accessible to people in wheelchairs."
The Japanese students will live and study at ECU's Bunbury campus for the next three months, before taking what they learn here back home.
"It's just fantastic to be able to share our city with people who've come from a big city like Tokyo, and for them to be able to see the lifestyle we live here."
