One lucky punter in regional WA has bagged one of three division one prizes, worth more than $50 million, in Thursday's record breaking $160 million Powerball draw.
Meanwhile an Eaton Fair shopper is walking away with a cool $77,258.20 after picking up a division two winner.
As Powerball jackpotted over the past six weeks, Western Australians have bought more than $29.7 million worth of tickets.
Lotterywest CEO Ralph Addis said he was thrilled that more Western Australians have won a share in the Powerball jackpot.
"This is welcome news for Lotterywest players and an incredible result," he said.
The single-ticket top prize winner will go home with $53,333,333. Just as soon as they get down to their local newsagents.
They will join an exclusive club of three WA division one winners in the past 12 months. A Kalgoorlie syndicate took home a $63 million share of the $120 million jackpot in February, and 55-gym going ladies shared the $80 million jackpot in December.
