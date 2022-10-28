Ray Matthews as seen more than almost anyone. In his 102 years of life he's watched Bunbury change from a sleepy seaside town, to the bustling city it is today.
He was born in Kalgoorlie in 1920. His dad was an engine driver for the rapidly expanding WA Government Railways, which brought the family to Bunbury in 1929.
"It was a nice place. Close to the ocean, close to baths. People used to go down there and camp." Mr Matthews said.
"Mum used to start at one end of Victoria Street, and by the time she got to the other end, the day had gone. She'd walk down the street and talk to everybody. Everybody knew her."
At 16, Mr Matthews got his first job at Sherry's grocery on Victoria Street, which paid a little more than two pounds a week - about $200 in today's money. You can still see the name written on the building across the road from the post office.
"In those days Sherry's used to have to bottle all their kerosene and methylated spirits and all of that. I was the bottle washer, and I had to fill them."
Mr Matthews found his two life-long loves in that time. His wife, Dorothy, worked in the lolly section of the shop, and the two quickly grew fond of one another.
His other love was, and still is, dancing.
"Between square dancing and ballroom dancing, that used to fill our time."
"In those days we had the RSL hall, and South Bunbury hall. We used to dance there every Saturday night."
The fun and romance of the 1930's was sharply interrupted by the outbreak of war.
Mr Matthews initially enlisted with the 10th Light Horse Regiment in 1942, but was transferred to the Royal Australian Engineers as the Light Horse was re-structured.
"I was with the light horse in Bunbury, did my training there, then I joined the AIF (Australian Imperial Force). When the light horse broke up, we went to staging camps and did our training over again."
He was trained as a Sapper, whose role could range from building roads, to clearing minefields. He was then attached to the 2/13th Australian Field Company, who had just come back home heroes, as the Rats of Tobruk.
As the war in Europe came to a close in May of 1945, fighting in South East Asia was still raging on. Mr Matthews and his new mates were tasked with taking the island of Tarakan, in Borneo, from the Japanese. The island had an airfield which the Allies hoped to use to support their push further into Asia.
"They took the island for the airstrip, but it finished up that the airstrip wasn't quite big enough for the planes they were using at the time.
"We finished up staying in Tarakan until the end of the war."
Mr Matthews returned home on November 19, 1945, having served a continuous 1434 days with the army. By this time, his eldest daughter Kay was nearly two years old. He didn't get the chance to meet her before he was called away.
The Matthews' raised their daughters together in Bunbury until Dorothy succumbed to cancer in 1974. Now alone, and close to retirement. Mr Matthews re-discovered dance.
His second love took him all over the world. He's square danced at conventions in New Zealand, the United States and Japan.
"Doesn't matter where you are, the callers always use English. Even in Japan, the calls are in English, so you can work with those."
Even now, the centurion dances every week with a group in Bunbury. He can't go quite as fast as he used to, but he still gets stuck in for a song or two.
"I don't do much dancing, but I go for the company. At least to get out of the house."
While he retired from work in his early sixties, Mr Matthews had a small lawnmowing round he did until he was 97. He only stopped when his lawnmower broke down.
"I was mowing my lawn, and the next door neighbour said 'would you like to do mine?',"
"Before I knew it, I had 20-odd lawns I was doing. It gave me something to do."
His advice for staying active so long is simple.
"Give yourself a good kick in the bum and get going."
