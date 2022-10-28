Hailstone, flash flood warning for South West, Peel

The Bureau of Meteorology has advised moving thunderstorms are developing to the south of a low pressure system near the west coast on Saturday morning.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
The warning was issued at 6.30am for the South West and Great Southern as well as Dwellingup and Pinjarra.
WHAT TO DO:
IF DRIVING:
The following alert has been issued by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).
This is a new alert
Time of issue: 06:56 AM
Date of issue: 29 October 2022
Take action with severe thunderstorms coming in parts of the South West, Great Southern
If you live in the Lower West and Great Southern districts you should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come.
Locations which may be affected include Dwellingup and Pinjarra.
WHAT TO DO:
IF DRIVING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
