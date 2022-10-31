More than a year of work for WA Police has paid off, as international authorities arrest the alleged leader of a WA drug ring hiding abroad.
27-year-old Ilija Raftoski was arrested in North Macedonia late last week in a joint operation between WA Police, Australian Federal Police, and local authorities, who allege he was the leader of a major methamphetamine and heroin smuggling operation in WA.
Raftoski has been charged in North Macedonia with Criminal Association and Unauthorised Production Placing on the Market of Narcotic Drugs, which police allege was committed in WA.
The former WA security guard was arrested as part of Operation Comstock, which has arrested 13 others in connection to drug import and distribution in WA.
Search warrants executed as part of the operation uncovered $6.95 million in cash, six firearms, 3000 rounds of ammunition, three kilograms of methamphetamine, and 28kg of heroin.
Acting Police Commissioner Col Blanch said the arrests highlight how the work of the Serious and Organised Crime Division is paying off for the community.
"Anyone in WA who thinks they are safe using encrypted communications to purchase drugs or facilitate their movement needs to think again. Over a dozen people from several WA-based criminal networks thought they were safe, and they were all wrong," Mr Blanch said.
"We continue to adapt to the business models used by criminal groups and are using innovative and unique investigative tactics to identify, infiltrate and disrupt those criminal networks."
"Organised crime syndicates believe that by operating across transnational borders, it makes it difficult for WA Police Force to investigate and prosecute," Assistant Commander of State Crime Gordon Fairman said.
"Through our international partnerships, we will bring those based outside our jurisdiction but who chose to target our communities, to justice.
Raftoski remains in custody in North Macedonia.
