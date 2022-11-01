This weekend sees the launch of the first in a series of books about the men and women of the south west's experience in World War I.
Local historians David Bailey and Jeff Peirce have mobilised to present an anthology entitled "Great War Stories" detailing the south west's experience and contribution in the conflict.
The pair have worked together and separately, telling stories of men and women from the region who served their country. Jeff has built five websites listing men and women who fought and served, while David's stories have appeared in local and national newspapers across the country.
The two men said they have joined together to present something unique, something they hope will inform and interest the community.
"We are just so excited and honoured to be able to offer these stories which paint a picture of the experience of the war, not just on those who went to battle, but also those left behind," Mr Peirce said.
"I think it is the first time anyone has attempted to tell the experience of the community in the war as a whole, and its effects, which resonate to this day," Mr Bailey said.
Both men cite their grandparents as being influential in their interest in World War I.
For Mr Pierce, it was his grandfather Herbert Leslie Peirce, who served as a gunner in World War I in France and Belgium who left a lasting impression that fuelled his passion to research and honour his beloved grandad.
For Mr Bailey, his grandmother Florence's stories of her husband's experience in the Great War began his love of history.
The first book in the series, "Gallipoli" by Jeff Peirce, will be launched at the City of Bunbury Museum at 1:30pm this Sunday November 6
