Local historians shine light on the south west's Great War

Updated November 1 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
Local historians Jeff Peirce and David Bailey are launching a series of books on World War 1. Picture - Jo McDonald.

This weekend sees the launch of the first in a series of books about the men and women of the south west's experience in World War I.

