More than 18,000 medical professionals and hospital staff have accepted a new state government wages policy.
80 per cent of Heath Services Union members voted in favour of the government's offer, which will see their yearly wages bumped up by 3 per cent, about $60 per week, with backpay from July 1.
Industrial Relations Minister Bill Johnston said it was "An outstanding result" for health workers.
"I commend the union for their genuine commitment in reaching this outcome," he said.
The new deal includes a $3000 'cost of living payment' for all WA Health employees, and a commitment from WA Heath to rely less on agency and casual staff, with a view to more direct and permanent employment of hospital staff in the future.
"I am pleased we have been able to come to an agreement with HSU members that will put the $3,000 cost of living payment into workers' pockets by Christmas," Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said.
It comes as the Australian Nursing Federation launches further industrial action today, placing a ban on "over-census" patients, which often sees patients placed in beds in corridors or storage rooms.
