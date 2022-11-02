Bunbury Mail

Future health research in focus at Bunbury open day

By Edward Scown
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
ECU Vice President Professor Cobie Rudd discusses future health research in the South West. Picture: Edward Scown.

Scientists from up and down the state gathered in Bunbury to discuss the future of health research in WA.

