Scientists from up and down the state gathered in Bunbury to discuss the future of health research in WA.
The first open day of the Future Health Research and Innovation fund was held at the Dolphin Discovery Centre on Wednesday, hosting researchers and clinicians from a wide range of health fields to discuss how best to use the state government fund.
Acting Medical Research Minister Don Punch said the day was "A fantastic opportunity to advance your research or innovation ideas, which have the potential to provide real-world health benefits for people in Western Australia."
Mr Punch also announced a program which aims to attract high-level medical researchers into WA.
"Investment in medical research is positioning WA to emerge as a leader in cutting-edge health and medical research and innovation," he said.
The fund's advisory council is chaired by John Van Der Wielen, who spent 5 years as the Chief Executive of HBF. His view is that the relatively limited funds should be pushed toward research which can either reduce costs for the public health system, or become a viable business.
"Not a lot of research actually ends up being... usable, so the best funds are those that can find the innovations that end up being either a commercial, or functional item," he said.
"It's actually quite a tough job, because we are limited in resources and money, so the most important point is to make sure we can assist government so we can get more money. But the only way we can do that is through great results."
One of those functional research programs is coming out of a collaboration between Edith Cowan University, and the University of Western Australia. The Creative Technology Innovation Hub, operating out of ECU's Bunbury campus, has been taking on research into how telehealth can be better implemented in regional and remote areas.
"There's a lot of opportunities to really make our mark, in what could be new areas." ECU Vice President, Professor Cobie Rudd said.
