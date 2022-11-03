Bunbury Mail

Cassius Turvey remembered in moving Bunbury vigil

By Edward Scown
November 3 2022 - 3:30pm
Marleea and Brooklyn Dann joined hundreds mourning the loss of Cassius. Picture - Edward Scown.

Cassius Turvey loved the Bunbury Foreshore. He spent many school holidays with family, fishing in the estuary.

