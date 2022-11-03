Cassius Turvey loved the Bunbury Foreshore. He spent many school holidays with family, fishing in the estuary.
Now the town he was so fond of has gathered to pay their respects to the 15-year-old whose life was tragically cut short.
Hundreds massed around the Graham Bricknell Music Shell on Wednesday night, as family and friends held a vigil for the boy they described as a gentle and kind spirit.
"When he told his yarns, he'd light up the room," Cassius' cousin Charmaine May said.
"When we travelled home from Perth the day we lost Cassius, I felt numb. I didn't have an answer."
Police say Cassius Turvey was walking home from school with friends when it is alleged he was attacked.
He suffered serious head injuries and, despite multiple surgeries, died in hospital 10 days later.
Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, has been charged with Cassius' murder, as well as aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm and theft of crutches from a 13-year-old friend of Cassius.
The outpouring of emotion from the indigenous and non-indigenous community alike has been seen in similar vigils as far afield as Los Angeles.
"We are all here today because kids matter. Our community, our mob, our families ... we need to stand together," Ms May said.
Just a month prior to his death, Cassius' family lost his father, Sam, after a long battle with cancer.
"This is who we are as aboriginal people, and non-aboriginal people. We come together for healing," Max Jetta said in opening the ceremony.
"Look around and see how much support the south west community is giving you tonight. We want you to know we that are here with you."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.