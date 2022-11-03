The Shire of Dardanup's rubbish collectors are celebrating households who keep their bins sorted as part of National Recycling Week.
'Great Sorts' have been identified with cameras mounted in rubbish trucks, which monitor the amount of 'contamination' in the green and yellow bins - general waste that isn't supposed to be there.
Mixing red bin rubbish with the recycling or green waste often means recyclable materials like glass, cardboard and some plastics can't be re-used, and are thrown onto landfill.
Dardanup Shire President Mick Bennett said educating the community on sorting waste correctly at home is an important and ongoing process.
"We hope by shining a light on those who are doing well with sorting their waste, we'll encourage others to follow their lead," Mr Bennett said.
The best sorted households will receive a thank you pack in their letterbox, containing a yellow or green 'thumbs up' they will be encouraged to display on their bin.
"People are so overloaded with information these days, so this is just our way of being a bit creative in how we get our messages out there," Mr Bennett said.
'Great Sorts' will also go into an ongoing monthly draw for the chance to win a $100 Woolworths voucher.
"Ensuring we keep contamination levels low reduces the cost of disposal and ensures maximum amounts of rubbish are diverted from landfill," Mr Bennett said.
