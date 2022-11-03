Bunbury Mail

Dardanup Shire thanks 'Great Sorts' during National Recycling Week

By Edward Scown
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rubbish trucks are equipped with cameras, which monitor for unwanted waste. Picture - Edward Scown.

The Shire of Dardanup's rubbish collectors are celebrating households who keep their bins sorted as part of National Recycling Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.